Tom Coughlin Is The Coach NFL Players Want To Play For Least

Photo: AP

In a mid-season poll on AOL Sporting News, Tom Coughlin, the head coach of the New York Giants, was voted the coach NFL players would LEAST like playing for. Of the 111 players surveyed, 22 voted for Coughlin, and Tony Sparano of the Dolphins came in a close second with 21 votes. One player said Coughlin was a ‘too old school, my way or the highway’ type coach. Another said they can’t think of one player in the NFL who would want to play for him. Click here to see the rest of the results >>>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.