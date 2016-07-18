Tom Cotton rips 'socialist' Hillary Clinton: She's 'running for president so she can pardon herself'

CLEVELAND

— Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton blasted Hillary Clinton as a “socialist” who’s only running for president so she can “pardon herself” in the investigations surrounding her use of a private email server.

At an Ohio delegation breakfast during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Monday, Cotton began his speech by tracking the success of the Republican Party in recent years, noting its majorities in Congress and the state offices the party has won.

“Contrast that with what’s happened in the Democratic Party over the last eight years, and you just get the reverse of what I said,” Cotton said. “And, of course, in their presidential campaign, they had a choice between two socialists and they chose the one under FBI investigation.”

Clinton, the presumed Democratic nominee for president, recently escaped indictment over her use of a private email server while secretary of state. Some of the emails on the server contained classified information, and an FBI investigation found that she was “extremely careless” in her handling of that information.

Still, the FBI did not recommend charges against Clinton. But House Republicans have now asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether Clinton lied to Congress when she said she send classified materials over the private email server.

“I gather that maybe Vladimir Putin didn’t turn over his copies of Hillary Clinton’s emails, but since we now know how extremely careless she was in handling classified information, and that there are still ongoing investigations into her truthfulness in testifying in Congress … maybe it’s clear that Hillary Clinton is running for president so she can pardon herself come January,” Cotton said.

Cotton, the youngest member of the Senate, is thought to be setting the stage for a presidential bid in 2020. He didn’t mention the name of the Republican Party’s presumed presidential nominee, Donald Trump, once during his breakfast speech.

