Pennsylvania Governor Says Gay Marriage Is Like Incest

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett went on a local TV news station Friday to try to explain a controversial comment that appeared in court documents recently, and he just ended up making things worse.

In the interview, uploaded to YouTube by the Pennsylvania Democrats, the Republican governor says that instead of comparing gay couples to children, the documents should have used a “brother and sister” analogy.

The controversial court filing compared gay couples to children, noting that they can’t legally marry in Pennsylvania, according to USA Today.

Corbett said that was an inappropriate analogy.

He said to the TV reporter: “I think a much better analogy would have been brother and sister, don’t you?”

The reporter seemed dumbfounded.

Corbett released a statement on Friday saying that his comments “were not intended to offend anyone.”

CBS in Philadelphia has the full statement, which continues: “I explained that current Pennsylvania statute delineates categories of individuals unable to obtain a marriage licence. As an example, I cited siblings as one such category, which is clearly defined in state law. My intent was to provide an example of these categories.”

