Chef Tom Colicchio Wails On House Republicans After They Vote To Cut Food Stamps

The House GOP passed a bill this evening that would cut food stamps by $US39 billion over 10 years.
Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, who is a big defender of food stamps, and frequently raises awareness about related issues, is tweeting lividly in response.
All house republican who voted for a 40 billion cut to SNAP are pro hunger
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013
@GOPLeader you sir are Pro Hunger. Shameful
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013
@DrewColbert the majority of people on Snap have at least on working family member. Should the 17 million seniors on SNAP get a job
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013
@A_Karunaratne 1% fraud, get your facts straight
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013
@Sinatra1fan yes I am it is 1-3 %
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013
@AmerLastStand no, you can’t purchase prepared food with SNAP
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013
@RandyOdom the on average recipients of SNAP receive benefits for 9 months and that is up from 6 since the recession
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 20, 2013
@RandyOdom ok, I hope you realise that two people working minimum wage jobs with a family of four are still below the poverty line
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 20, 2013
