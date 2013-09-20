Chef Tom Colicchio Wails On House Republicans After They Vote To Cut Food Stamps

The House GOP passed a bill this evening that would cut food stamps by $US39 billion over 10 years.

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, who is a big defender of food stamps, and frequently raises awareness about related issues, is tweeting lividly in response.

All house republican who voted for a 40 billion cut to SNAP are pro hunger

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013

@GOPLeader you sir are Pro Hunger. Shameful

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013

@DrewColbert the majority of people on Snap have at least on working family member. Should the 17 million seniors on SNAP get a job

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013

@A_Karunaratne 1% fraud, get your facts straight

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013

@Sinatra1fan yes I am it is 1-3 %

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013

@AmerLastStand no, you can’t purchase prepared food with SNAP

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 19, 2013

@RandyOdom the on average recipients of SNAP receive benefits for 9 months and that is up from 6 since the recession

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 20, 2013

@RandyOdom ok, I hope you realise that two people working minimum wage jobs with a family of four are still below the poverty line

— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) September 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.