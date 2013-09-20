Chef Tom Colicchio Wails On House Republicans After They Vote To Cut Food Stamps

Joe Weisenthal

The House GOP passed a bill this evening that would cut food stamps by $US39 billion over 10 years.

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, who is a big defender of food stamps, and frequently raises awareness about related issues, is tweeting lividly in response.

