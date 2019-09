Just in time for Halloween and the elections, Sen. Tom Coburn (R-Okla.) has tracked down numbers of government payments to dead people:



Unfortunately these costs — inefficiency — aren’t easy to cut from the budget.

Now see what a real Republican austerity budget looks like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.