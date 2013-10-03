Tom Clancy's Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Celebrated thriller author Tom Clancy has passed away at the age of 66.

While he was a known for his novels ranging from “Red Storm Rising” to “Rainbow Six,” some of his most popular works from his “Jack Ryan” series were also turned into successful box office hits throughout the ’90s and early 2000s.

Granted — there aren’t a lot of them — but every one was a box office success. And they’re all movies you’re likely to have seen.

In honour of the author’s legacy, we’ve pulled ratings from both film sites IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes to rank his four films.

And, if you’re a fan of the ongoing Jack Ryan series, Paramount is planning to release another instalment in the series starring Chris Pine as the titular character this Christmas.

4. “The Sum of All Fears“

Release Date: May 31, 2002

Box Office: $US193.9 million worldwide

Production Budget: $68 million

IMDB rating: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 59% / 51%*

The thriller may be one of Clancy’s highest-grossing films in theatres and starred Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman, but critics and audiences agreed it wasn’t their favourite adaptation.

3. “Patriot Games“



Release Date: June 5, 1992

Box Office: $US178 million worldwide

Production Budget: $US45 million

IMDB rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% / 69%

The sequel to “The Hunt for Red October” didn’t go over as well, probably in part because there were different actors in the lead roles. Harrison Ford took over as Clancy’s beloved Jack Ryan character.

2. “Clear and Present Danger“



Release Date: August 5, 1994

Box Office: $215.9 million worldwide

Production Budget: $62 million

IMDB rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% / 69%

Ford returns as the CIA’s Acting Deputy Director Jack Ryan going after a Colombian drug cartel with the help of Willem Dafoe.

1. “The Hunt for Red October“

Release date:March 2, 1990

Box Office: $US200.5 million worldwide

Production Budget: $30 million

IMDB rating: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% / 84%

Who didn’t love watching Alec Baldwin go after Sean Connery as he set course toward America in a Soviet submarine?

In 1990, it was one of the top grossing films of the year. Roger Ebert called the “The Hunt for Red October” “a skillful, efficient film.”

Also worth noting:

“NetForce“

Not an actual movie, but instead a made-for-TV movie that’s based on an entire series of books from the late ’90s and 2000s. The thriller, which aired on ABC, followed an FBI division that tracked down Internet crime. Pretty relevant to today.

*Denotes critic and audience scores.

