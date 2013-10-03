Tom Clancy's Advice To Writers Is Awesome, And Everyone In Every Field Should Follow It

Bestselling author Tom Clancy has died at the age of 66.

He’s most known for writing thrillers like “Sum Of All Fears” and “Hunt For Red October.”

His advice to writers is just totally awesome, and everyone should abide by it.

From AMC:

“You learn to write the same way you learn to play golf… You do it, and keep doing it until you get it right. A lot of people think something mystical happens to you, that maybe the muse kisses you on the ear. But writing isn’t divinely inspired — it’s hard work.”

You just have to keep doing it over and over and over again until you get good. No shortcuts.

For more on the death of Tom Clancy, see here.

