Tom Clancy Dead: Celebrated Thriller Author Dies At Age 66

American author Tom Clancy died Tuesday night in a Baltimore hospital at age 66, Publishers Weekly first reported via Twitter.

“He was a thrill to work with,” Ivan Held, the president of Putnam, told The New York Times.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Tom Clancy studied literature at the Loyola College in Baltimore and was originally an insurance salesman before becoming famous for writing technically detailed espionage and military science books.

He is responsible for best-selling books such as “The Hunt for Red October,” “Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger,” and “The Sum of All Fears” — all of which were adapted into major Hollywood films.

Seventeen of his novels were No. 1 New York Times best-sellers, including his most recent, “Threat Vector,” which was released in December 2012.

In 1996, Clancy co-founded the video game developer Red Storm Entertainment and has had his name on several of Red Storm’s most successful games.

Red Storm was later bought by publisher Ubisoft Entertainment for an undisclosed sum.

In 2002, Forbes wrote, “Clancy can produce a guaranteed bestseller just by writing two words: his name.”

“When it comes to leveraging his brand across multiple channels, he is positively protean,” Forbes continued, noting his income at the time made him the tenth-best earner on Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2002. His net worth today is reported to be around $300 million.

Clancy has been a lifetime supporter of conservative and Republican causes in America, a member of the National Rifle Association since 1978, and was part-owner of the Baltimore Orioles.

His next book, “Command Authority,” is planned for publication on December 3.

