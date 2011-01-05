Tom Cable Let Go By The Raiders

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Oakland Raiders will not pick up the team option on Tom Cable’s contract, effectively firing their head coach.



The Raiders have actually improved every year under Tom Cable, finishing a surprising 8-8.

The team didn’t even fire him when he was accused of punching his own assistant, but apparently a third straight third-place finish was not enough for Al Davis.

