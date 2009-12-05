Tom Brokaw In Deadly Car Accident (But He's Fine)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw and his wife say they were involved in a three-car accident on a New York City highway that killed one woman. Neither Brokaw nor his wife was hurt.



The accident happened Friday afternoon on the Bruckner Expressway. Brokaw says he was driving in the highway’s left lane when an SUV driver lost control of her vehicle in the right lane.

Brokaw and police say the SUV driver, an unidentified woman, slid into the middle lane, forcing a mail truck in front of Brokaw’s car. Brokaw says his car collided with the mail truck.

Police say the SUV driver was thrown from the car and killed. The 69-year-old Brokaw and his wife, Meredith, were not injured.

NBC is owned by General Electric Co.

