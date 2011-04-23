Tom Brokaw Just Sold This $11 Million Park Avenue Apartment

Photo: Courtesy of StreetEasy

Tom Brokaw is in contract to sell his Park Avenue apartment which was on the market for $10.75 million.The three bedroom duplex was first listed in June 2010, for $12 million. Former 941 Park Ave resident Lloyd Blankfein also had trouble selling his duplex, and ended up chopping off $3 million for the final sale.



Brokaw’s apartment is on the small side compared to some of the units in the building which boast 12 or 14 bedrooms. But Brokaw’s duplex still has a private elevator landing, and a 28-foot-long entrance gallery.

