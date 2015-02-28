Tom Brokaw's 'The Greatest Generation' is an incredible collection of stories about those who grew up during WWII

In “The Greatest Generation,” Tom Brokaw writes about the generation who grew up during the Great Depression and the Second World War.

“It is, I believe, the greatest generation any society has ever produced,” Brokaw writes. “At a time in their lives when their days and nights should have been filled with innocent adventure, love, and the lessons of the workaday world, they were fighting in the most primitive conditions possible across the bloodied landscape of France, Belgium, Italy, Austria, and the coral islands of the Pacific.”

Brokaw doesn’t claim that they were the perfect generation (he highlights their delayed responses to racism and women’s rights), but he does admire how their actions shaped the post-WWII landscape in the US.

“They have so many stories to tell, stories that in many cases they have never told before, because in a deep sense they didn’t think that what they were doing was special, because everyone else was doing it to,” he writes.

“The Greatest Generation” by Tom Brokaw — available for paperback $US12.99, and Kindle $US10.99.

