TOM BROKAW: It's 'Tough To See' How Eric Holder Keeps His Job Amid Justice Department Scandals

“Boy, I think it’s tough to see how he does in this case,” Brokaw said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.

“But it’s up to the president. What we’re seeing in The New York Times today is that familiar Washington two-step, officially getting the endorsement of people like David Axelrod and the spokesman of the president. But at the same time, there’s another part of that two-step that is going on, which people think it would be better if he left, it would be better for the president to get this cleaned up.”

Brokaw’s comments came in response to a New York Times story that reported that some in the Obama administration “privately tell associates they wish he would step down, viewing him as politically maladroit.” Brokaw and Gregory surmised that it could spark the renewal of cries for Holder to step down.

Brokaw’s comments also came amid the couple of controversies. Last week, Holder met with some news organisations in an attempt to quell a firestorm over the Department of Justice’s handling of leak investigations involving reporters. The meetings gained additional scrutiny when some organisations boycotted the meeting.

In mid-May, the Associated Press also revealed that the DoJ had obtained some of its reporters’ and editors’ phone records over a story involving a thwarted terror plot.

