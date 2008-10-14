Tom Brokaw: Don't Worry, We Won't Have To Eat Cat Food

Tom Brokaw stopped by CNBC’s Power Lunch today to pitch his latest book (title escapes us. Boom?). Tom also talked about how Main Street has gotten “hosed” by Wall Street and suggested that the remedy will have to be a major reconstruction of our financial system.



Tom did offer some good news for Main Streeters, though: “We won’t have to go around eating gruel.”

See Also: Everyone Agrees We’re Screwed…So Was That The Market Bottom?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.