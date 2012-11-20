Here's Tom Brady's Newest UGG Commercial

Tom Brady is back on the ad scene in UGG’s newest commercial that was unveiled today.



The commercial features Brady giving a pair of UGG slippers to one of his offensive linemen (played by an actor), as a gift, something that Brady actually does at Christmas time.

In UGG’s October earnings report, its profits were down 31 per cent because women aren’t buying UGG boots anymore. Though UGG president Constance Rishwain told NFL.com UGG has increased its men’s sales in both 2011 and 2012 and that is in part thanks to Brady.

Here’s the newest ad:

And some behind the scenes footage:



