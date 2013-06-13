What Tom Brady's New Hairdo Looks Like Without Hair Gel

Tony Manfred

As we reported last week, Tom Brady has a new hairdo.

It’s long on the top and shorter on the sides, and he spikes it up with some type of hair product.

Today at Patriots mini camp, Brady stepped out with his new ‘do without whatever hairspray, mousse, or gel he typically uses.

Here’s the result. It’s a little floppy (via Mike Reiss of ESPN):

@MikeReissHere it is after some work. Note the spikes:

tom brady hair
tom brady new hair

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.