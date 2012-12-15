The Fabulous Life Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady, the sexiest athlete alive, takes a ton of heat for things that have nothing to do with football.He is half-celebrity, half-athlete, and has to deal with the dual pressures of football and mainstream stardom as a result.

Brady wasn’t highly rated coming out of high school, or highly drafted coming out of college.

But he defied the odds, made millions of dollars, and now lives the lifestyle of an elite-level celebrity.

First thing's first, let's see how he makes his money. Brady earned $22 million total last year. $12 million of that came from his Patriots salary

His endorsements tallied a massive $10 million. Under armour is one of his main deals

He's a spokesman for UGGs as well, much to everyone's delight

Because of his endorsements and good looks, all of Brady's fashion choices are followed closely

His wife had a hand in making him into a fashion icon. He's married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen — by most accounts the most beautiful and successful model on Earth

He also dated and had a son with actress Bridget Moynahan in his pre-Gisele days

His and Gisele's vast fortunes have allowed them to buy a lot of real estate. Brady sold his Upper West Side condo last year for $18 million

He also sold his Boston condo for $10.5 million. So, why the big selloff?

This is why: He's building a ridiculous $20 million mansion in L.A.

His cars are nice, but not too gaudy. He got in an accident last year while driving a regular old Audi

He a staple at high-society events around the world, like the Kentucky Derby (pictured), or Brazil's famed Carnival

But it wasn't always like this. Ultimately Brady's story is an underdog story

He was just a sixth-round pick coming out of college, and was clearly not into fashion as much as he is today

When Brady got his chance, he took it and never looked back. 11 years after he came in for an injured Drew Bledsoe, he's one of the biggest celebrity-athletes in the country

Now look at him

Tom Brady is the sexiest athletes alive. Now see who else made the list.

