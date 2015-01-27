Tom Brady's Dad Gave An Ominous Quote About His Son's Future With The Patriots

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images Tom Brady will turn 38 soon.

After a rough start to the season, Tom Brady rebounded well this year to help the Patriots get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012.

Brady, at 37 years old, still seems to be on top of his game, but there are questions about his age and his future in the NFL.

Mark Leibovich of The New York Times wrote a long profile on Brady leading up to this year’s Super Bowl. The entire piece is worth a read, but one particularly interesting section focuses on the bottom-line approach the Patriots take with their roster, and how that may affect Brady as he ages.

Leibovich spoke to Brady’s father, also named Tom, and asked him about the possibility of a bad ending between Brady and the Patriots. Brady Sr. gave an ominous quote about how it may end:

“It will end badly,” he said. “It does end badly. And I know that because I know what Tommy wants to do. He wants to play till he’s 70.” He noted the drafting of Garoppolo and said the Patriots smartly didn’t want to be “caught with their pants down,” as the Colts were when Peyton Manning was injured a few years ago. “It’s a cold business,” the senior Brady said. “And for as much as you want it to be familial, it isn’t.”

The Patriots took quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round in the 2014 draft, the highest pick they have used on a quarterback since Brady became a starter. It immediately raised questions, and, as Leibovich states, at the time, Bill Belichick bluntly answered, “We know what Tom’s age and contract situation is.”

Brady recently renegotiated his contract in a way that makes it easier for the team to cut over him the next few years.

