Tom Brady's dad: 'This was framegate'

Ben Margot/AP Tom Brady’s father called the scandal a ‘sting.’

Tom Brady has yet to comment on the NFL’s report that concluded Brady was “at least generally aware” of an alleged plot to deflate footballs before the AFC Championship.

His father, Tom Brady Sr., however, vigoriously defended his son to USA Today’s Jim Corbett.

Brady Sr. told Corbett:

“This thing is so convoluted… They say that possibly — possibly — he was aware of this. The reality is if you can’t prove he did it, then he’s innocent, and lay off him. That’s the bottom line… The league had to cover themselves. The reality is they had no conclusive evidence. This was Framegate right from the beginning.””

He also called it a “sting” by the Colts and the NFL.

Though the report said there was no “wrongdoing” by Patriots ownership or coach Bill Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a defiant statement questioning the investigation and saying, “To say we are disappointed in its findings, which do not include any incontrovertible or hard evidence of deliberate deflation of footballs at the AFC Championship game, would be a gross understatement.”

In the statement, Kraft questions how the investigation could refute the “science of atmospheric conditions” that many people initially believed could have naturally deflated the balls. Brady Sr. echoed a similar notion, stating, “To impugn somebody without conclusive evidence saying this is more probable than not? The reality is they have scientific evidence. Now they’re overriding the scientific evidence and badgering the Patriots. It’s disgusting.”

