Tom Brady's personal chef says sugar is the 'death of people'

Tom Brady owes some of his historical longevity to his intense diet.

In a profile of Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s personal chef, Allen Campbell, by The Boston Globe’s Hilary Sargent, Campbell revealed just how strict Brady’s diet.

In addition to eating “80%” vegetables, which excludes nightshades like tomatoes and peppers, Brady also doesn’t have coffee, caffeine, dairy, or most fruits.

Brady also doesn’t touch sugar, for obvious reasons. Sugar seems to be a sore spot with Campbell, who insists on healthy, organic eating.

“It’s very different than a traditional American diet,” Campbell said of Brady’s diet. “But if you just eat sugar and carbs — which a lot of people do — your body is so acidic, and that causes disease.”

“Sugar is the death of people,” Campbell added.

Campbell also noted that Brady called out companies like Frosted Flakes and Coca-Cola in October during his weekly interview with WEEI.

“The fact that they can sell [Coca-Cola] to kids? That’s poison for kids,” Brady said.

He continued, “I think we’ve been lied to by a lot of food companies over the years, by a lot of beverage companies over the years. But we still do it. That’s just America. We believe that Frosted Flakes is a food.”

“You keep eating those things and you keep wondering why we do have just incredible rates of disease in our country.”

Campbell said of Brady’s statement, “I love that he did that.”

Clearly, in the Brady household, there’s no room for junk food — even his kids eat healthy, with meals like like fresh fruit rolls, vegetable sushi rolls, and raw chocolate chip cookies.

While most people could only hope to achieve that kind of diet and level of stringency, you can’t argue with the results as Brady is still performing and poised for another deep playoff run with the Patriots.

