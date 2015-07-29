Tom Brady's agent fires back: 'The appeal process was a sham'

Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, has issued a fiery response to the NFL’s decision to uphold his client’s four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate.

“The appeal process was a sham, resulting in the Commissioner rubber-stamping his own decision,” he said.

Regarding the new revelation that Brady had his mobile phone destroyed around the day he was scheduled to meet with NFL investigators, Yee said Brady was fully cooperative.

“Tom was completely transparent. All of the electronic information was ignored; we don’t know why,” he wrote. The extent to which Tom opened up his private life to the Commissioner will become clear in the coming days.”

That sounds like more details will come from Brady’s camp this week. Either way, the NFL Players Association is expected to bring the case to federal court.

Here’s his full statement (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter):

“The Commissioner’s decision is deeply disappointing, but not surprising because the appeal process was thoroughly lacking in procedural fairness. Most importantly, neither Tom nor the Patriots did anything wrong. And the NFL has no evidence that anything inappropriate occurred. The appeal process was a sham, resulting in the Commissioner rubber-stamping his own decision. For example, the Wells investigative team was given over 100 days to conduct its investigation. Just days prior to the appeal hearing, we were notified that we would only have four hours to present a defence; therefore, we didn’t have enough time to examine important witnesses. Likewise, it was represented to the public that the Wells team was ‘independent’; however, when we requested documents from Wells, our request was rejected on the basis of privilege. We therefore had no idea as to what Wells found from other witnesses, nor did we know what those other witnesses said. These are just two examples of how the Commissioner failed to ensure a fair process. Additionally, the science in the Wells Report was junk. It has been thoroughly discredited by independent third parties. Finally, as to the issue of cooperation, we presented the Commissioner with an unprecedented amount of electronic data, all of which is incontrovertible. I do not think that any private citizen would have agreed to provide anyone with the amount of information that Tom was willing to reveal to the Commissioner. Tom was completely transparent. All of the electronic information was ignored; we don’t know why. The extent to which Tom opened up his private life to the Commissioner will become clear in the coming days. The Commissioner’s decision and discipline has no precedent in all of NFL history. His decision alters the competitive balance of the upcoming season. The decision is wrong and has no basis, and it diminishes the integrity of the game.”

