Federal appeals court upholds Tom Brady's 4-game suspension for Deflategate

The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit officially denied Tom Brady’s Deflategate appeal on Wednesday.

In April, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reinstated Tom Brady’s four-game suspension in connection to the Deflategate scandal. Brady immediately appealed. On Wednesday, the Second Circuit turned down that petition.

Brady must now either accept his four-game penalty, or appeal to the US Supreme Court.

An image of the Second Circuit’s denial of Tom Brady’s petition is very brief but very to the point: pic.twitter.com/T29Y1O8LIp — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) July 13, 2016

The 2nd Circuit’s denial of Tom Brady’s petition was expected–his odds were under 1%. He still has one play left: the U.S. Supreme Court.

