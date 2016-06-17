Tom Brady is watching the NBA Finals while wearing Stephen Curry's infamous new Under Armour shoes

Tom Brady might not have a rooting interest in the NBA Finals, but he showed his support for fellow Under Armour comrade Stephen Curry during Game 6.

Brady posted a picture on his famously corny Facebook Thursday night showing he was watching the game, giving a shoutout to Curry and LeBron James as “two of the greatest” players.

He also slipped his kicks into the frame, showing he was wearing Stephen Curry’s infamous new Under Armour shoes, Curry 2 Low “Chef Curry.”

Brady also paid homage to Curry, adding that the shoes are “straight [fire]”, which Curry scribbled on his shoes after they were highly criticised for their simplistic look.





