Tom Brady says he won't be caught dead living in the Northeast again after getting used to Florida's warm winters

Gerry Broome/AP Images Tom Brady.

Tom Brady said he has adjusted to the Florida weather and won’t be caught “dead living in the Northeast anymore.”

Brady spent 25 years living in the cold between college in Michigan and 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Brady said he has loved being outside and said the Florida heat can be an adjustment opponents have to make.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For 43-year-old Tom Brady, the warm weather in Tampa Bay has been a nice change of pace this late in the NFL season.

Speaking with reporters following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 12 bye, Brady said he has adjusted to Florida’s weather and won’t be going back to New England.

“I was a native Californian for a long time in my life,” said Brady, who is from San Mateo, California. “Went away from it for about 25 years. And you won’t catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore.”

Brady, of course, spent his college years in Michigan, then got drafted to the New England Patriots, where he played for 20 seasons before leaving in free agency to join the Bucs.

“It’s amazing to be at this point in the season and to still be practicing outside today,” Brady said.

Brady added that the heat can be a tough adjustment for opponents who are not used to it, saying it was a factor when the Patriots would visit the Miami Dolphins later in the year.

Brady has seemingly adapted to the Florida lifestyle. After previously staying in Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion, he was reportedly closing on a $US7.5 million mansion in Clearwater, Florida.

According to TMZ, Brady also recently bought a motorboat that often retails for over $US1 million, though it’s unclear how much he paid.

“I’ve loved just being outside every day,” Brady said.

It sounds as if we can rule out a future return to the Patriots.

Watch Brady’s comments below:

Brady: "You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore."#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/vtqBxDeHwC — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) December 10, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.