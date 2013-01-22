Tom Brady Was Devastated Last Night

The Ravens brutally upset the Patriots in the AFC Championship game last night beating them 28-13. Tom Brady looked devastated, and rightfully so.



Brady had a 53.7% completion percentage, his lowest since he was 55.4% in the Patriots’ last loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and 10% lower than his 2012 season average. He threw only one touchdown pass, and two interceptions. It was also the first time the Patriots had ever lost a game at home with Brady as quarterback while they were leading at halftime.

Ouch.

Photo: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Photo: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.