Tom Brady fired up his team and surprised the Chiefs by getting into a heated exchange with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Tom Brady yells at Tyrann Mathieu.

Tom Brady and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu got into two heated exchanges during the Super Bowl.

After the game, Bucs receiver Mike Evans said the exchanged fired up the Bucs.

Mathieu said he had never seen that side of Brady, and later deleted a tweet saying Brady said something to him that he wouldn’t repeat.

Tom Brady showed his legendary, competitive, fiery side during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In the second half, cameras caught Brady in two heated exchanges with Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The first occurred as the two teams walked off the field during a timeout. Brady and Matthieu shouted at one another while they walked away.

The GOAT and @Mathieu_Era having a talkpic.twitter.com/5JpK5a9caz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2021

Later, Matthieu was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after taunting Brady, though Brady was not shy about jawing back, either.

The image of the 43-year-old franchise quarterback mixing it up with a much younger defensive star had an effect on both teams. After the game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans said the exchange fired up his team.

“I don’t know what it does for him, but for the guys around us, we love that shit,” Evans told reporters, via NFL Network’s James Palmer. “We love when he gets fiery and competitive. There’s a lot of guys like that on this team, so when he does it he has a lot of guys to back him up.”

Meanwhile, Mathieu said he hadn’t seen that side of Brady before.

“Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback,” Mathieu said. “I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it’s over with. I’m done with it.”

After the game, Mathieu tweeted that Brady said something he wouldn’t repeat. He said he’s always had respect for Brady. Mathieu then deleted the tweet.

Still, the effect of Brady’s trash-talk seemed to stir up the Chiefs. After the flag on Mathieu, he was seen angrily yelling at the sidelines, though it may have also been about the Chiefs’ defensive lapses.

After 10 Super Bowls, Brady not only knows the Xs and Os, he knows the mental games to win, too.

