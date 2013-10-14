Tom Brady Throws An Incredible Touchdown Pass, Pats Win With 5 Seconds On The Clock

The Patriots were down to the Saints 27-23 with 1:13 left on the clock and Tom Brady and co. came through in the final seconds to win.

On 2nd and 10 at the 17-yard line, Brady saw Kenbrell Thompkins in the back of the endzone and completed an incredible pass for the score.

This was Brady’s first touchdown pass in 77 attempts:

Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan was not happy:

