Tom Brady Is Suddenly An Interception Machine

After throwing just four interceptions in the first 13 games of the 2012 season, Tom Brady has now thrown four INTs in his last eight quarters.



Two came last week in a loss to San Francisco, and two game in the first quarter today against the NFL-worst Jaguars.

The Patriots won 23-16 after starting in a 13-3 hole. Here’s his first pick, which probably wasn’t his fault (via @BuzzFeedSports):

Photo: BuzzFeed Sports

