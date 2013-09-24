Tom Brady Has Reportedly Been Texting Ex-Wide Receivers Asking Them To Come Back To The Patriots

Tom Brady

is kind of freaking out. While the Patriots are 3-0, it hasn’t been easy, and Tom has no one to throw to.

Between Wes Welker going to the Broncos, Aaron Hernandez going to jail, and Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola getting hurt, Brady is left with no one but Julian Edelman and rookies.

Tom doesn’t like this, so he’s taking matters into his own hands.

On NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday, Ian Rapoport said Brady has been calling and texting ex-Patriot receivers trying to get them to come back and play again. From CBS:

“The Patriots’ brass may believe they are set at wide receiver but Tom Brady does not,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning. “We’re told that Brady himself has been calling and texting two familiar faces: Deion Branch and Brandon Lloyd. As far as Branch, he’s sitting ready for whenever the Patriots call. Lloyd, however, has said that he’s not quite ready to play football.”

Deion Branch, who was drafted by the Pats in 2002 is currently a free agent, and Brandon Lloyd who is taking some time off from playing football, is also a free agent.

Let’s hope something happens for Tom so he can calm down a bit.

