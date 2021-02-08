Leonard Fournette says Tom Brady texted Bucs teammates every night the week of the Super Bowl saying, 'We WILL win'

Ashley Landis/AP Images Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette said Tom Brady texted teammates all week before the Super Bowl at 11 at night, saying, “We WILL win.”

Brady had said he was staying home alone this week, without his family, preparing for the Super Bowl.

Brady may have been staying up past his purported bedtime, but his methods clearly worked.

Home alone, inside Derek Jeter’s cavernous Tampa mansion, Tom Brady was apparently sending motivational texts to teammates in the week before the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette told reporters after the Bucs Super Bowl win that Brady sent a text at 11 P.M. each night saying, “We WILL win,” according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Leonard Fournette said all week long, Tom Brady was texting everyone at 11:00 at night saying, "We WILL win." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 8, 2021

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Brady had told reporters that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids had left their house, leaving Brady alone to prepare for the Super Bowl.

The entire set-up is a bit unique: Brady and his family are staying in Jeter’s mansion on Davis Island. And Brady was only able to prepare at home because the Super Bowl was being played in Tampa, at the Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium.

The only surprising thing is that an 11 o’clock text doesn’t match with the reports that Brady goes to sleep by 9 o’clock, doing brain exercises to allow him to wake up without an alarm. Brady, known to be into recovery, may have been staying up past his bedtime.

The motivation worked for Fournette. The 26-year-old running back, who got the nickname “Playoff Lenny” for his play in the postseason, had 81 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He tweeted about himself after the game:

Playoff MF Lenny!!!!!!!! — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 8, 2021

Never mind it’s Super Bowl Lenny Now…. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 8, 2021

And Brady said after the game that he was proud of Fournette.

Tom Brady on Leonard Fournette: "He showed up big. It was amazing how he performed in the biggest moments and I'm just so proud of him." — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Brady was sharp during the Super Bowl and turnover-free while taking home his fifth Super Bowl MVP and seventh overall Super Bowl.

