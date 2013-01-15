Yesterday Was A Perfect Example Of What Makes Tom Brady So Hard To Stop

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Last week we said the only way the Texans could beat the Patriots was if they got constant pressure on Tom Brady.That didn’t happen, and the Patriots won 41-28, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.



According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Texans rushed five or more defenders on 19 of Brady’s 40 passing attempts.

Unfortunately it backfired. The blitz didn’t get there, and Brady sliced them to pieces. He was 12 for 19 for 208 yards and 2 TDs when Houston blitzed, and 13 for 21 for 136 yards and 1 TD when Houston didn’t blitz.

This is why the Patriots are so good.

The way to stop their offence is to get Brady on the ground. But unless you have elite pass-rushing defensive ends like the last year’s Giants, you have to blitz to do that, and Brady is a master against the blitz.

It’s a catch-22.

The Texans were right to gamble, they just couldn’t get there.

