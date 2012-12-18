Tom Brady Awkwardly Took Down A Defender In One Of The Only Times You'll Ever See Him Try To Tackle Someone

Tom Brady threw two interceptions in his team’s 41-34 loss to the 49ers last night.



Brady has been exceedingly careful with the ball this year. He came into the game with just four picks through the first 13 games of the season, and still sits among the league leaders in least INTs thrown after last night.

So the excellent sequence below — where Brady tried and succeeded (failed?) in tackling Carlos Rogers after an INT in the first quarter — is one of the rarer occurrences in football, and is probably the result of him almost never having to tackle anyone, ever.

Brady’s mighty whiff actually looked huge at the time because the Niners fumbled two plays later. But San Francisco still pulled it out.

