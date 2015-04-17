Tom Brady congratulates 'love of my life' Gisele for final runway show in sweetest Facebook post ever

At age 34, after 20 years strutting her 5’11 body down the catwalk, Gisele Bundchen walked her final runway show Wednesday night during São Paulo Fashion Week in her native Brazil.

There to cheer her on was Bundchen’s husband of six years and father of her two children, NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Just look how proud he is!

After the show, Brady publicly expressed how in awe he is of his wife to his nearly 3.2 millionFacebook fans:

Congratulations Love of my Life. You inspire me every day to be a better person. I am so proud of you and everything you have accomplished on the runway. I have never met someone with more of a will to succeed and determination to overcome any obstacle in the way. You never cease to amaze me. Nobody loves life more than you and your beauty runs much deeper than what the eye can see. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you. ‪#‎GOAT‬ ‪#‎thebestisyettocome‬.

Posted by Tom Brady on Wednesday, April 15, 2015

After becoming the world’s highest paid model, raking in $US47 million last year alone, Bundchen announced Tuesday that the show would be her last: