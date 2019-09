Tom Brady cursed when talking about the Patriots’ play execution and left his press conference abruptly.

The Patriots suffered a 24-20 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Brady was obviously not too pleased.

Here he is after the game (via Boston Globe):

