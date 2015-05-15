Tom Brady appeals his suspension, challenges NFL to give him a neutral arbitrator

The NFL Players’ Association has officially appealed the 4-game suspension given to Tom Brady for his role in Deflategate.

The statement released by the union announcing the appeal includes one very important challenge to the NFL’s authority: the NFLPA wants the appeal heard by an independent arbitrator.

Here is the statement:

The NFLPA has filed an appeal of the four-game suspension of Tom Brady handed down by Troy Vincent. Given the NFL’s history of inconsistency and arbitrary decisions in disciplinary matters, it is only fair that a neutral arbitrator hear this appeal. If Ted Wells and the NFL believe, as their public comments stated, that the evidence in their report is “direct” and “inculpatory,” then they should be confident enough to present their case before someone who is truly independent.

Since the NFL handed down its punishment following the release of the Wells Report there has been widespread speculation that Brady would ultimately have his suspension reduced to one-to-three games based on the circumstantial nature of the evidence, and that was regardless of who heard the appeal.

If the NFLPA and Brady gets their way, it would seem that there is now a much better chance of having the suspension eased since the evidence, no matter how convincing to some, still requires one to connect the dots without a smoking gun.

An independent arbitrator could very well reach a different conclusion than the one the NFL has already landed upon.

