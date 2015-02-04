Tom Brady has joined Joe Montana and Peyton Manning as the most decorated quarterbacks of all time

With the New England Patriots winning their fourth Super Bowl in the last 14 years, Tom Brady is now tied with Joe Montana and Peyton Manning with most combined MVPs and Super Bowl championships (6) during the Super Bowl era.

Of course, Brady and Montana reached their total differently than Manning by winning four Super Bowls apiece while Manning has one Super Bowl win and five regular season MVP awards.

Aaron Rodgers, who just won his second MVP award, is also moving up the list. One more MVP award or Super Bowl championship and he will jump up into a very elite group of quarterbacks.

