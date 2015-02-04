Tom Brady plans to give his Super Bowl MVP truck to unknown rookie who made championship-winning interception

Getty Images This is the truck Tom Brady plans to give to Malcolm Butler.

Tom Brady was named the MVP of this year’s Super Bowl for helping to orchestrate a historic comeback against the NFL’s best defence. But even Brady will readily admit that he wasn’t alone and he is ready to share his MVP prize with the player that made the play that saved the day.

During an interview with the “Dennis & Callahan” show on WEEI in Boston, Brady was asked if he would be willing to consider giving the truck that came with the MVP award to rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler, who intercepted Russell Wilson on the goal line with less than 30 seconds remaining to seal the win.

“I would love to give him the truck,” said Brady. “I would love to do that. I’m going to figure out how to make that work.”

The 2015 red Chevy Colorado has a suggested retail price starting at $US35,000, which is a drop in the bucket for Brady, who has made more than $US150 million in his career just in salary and millions more in endorsements.

However, that is nothing to scoff at for Butler, who as an undrafted rookie made the league minimum this year of just $US420,000 and is scheduled to make $US510,000 next year, an amount that is not guaranteed.

