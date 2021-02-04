Photos show how Tom Brady's style and appearance has changed over the course of 10 Super Bowls

Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images Tom Brady speaks to media before Super Bowl XXXIX.

Tom Brady is preparing to play in his 10th Super Bowl, at age 43.

It has been almost two decades since Brady’s first Super Bowl.

Below are photos of all of Brady’s Super Bowl media days over the past 20 years.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady has seemingly defied time by making his 10th Super Bowl at age 43.

It’s been nearly two decades since Brady played in his first Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2001, his first season as a starter.

This year, of course, things are a bit different. The Super Bowl will be held with limited fans in attendance, and all of the media events have been virtual. Brady even took a moment out of his media time to capture the odd nature of a Zoom call with dozens of media members.

From Brady’s first Super Bowl in 2002 to now, here’s all of Brady’s media days for the big game.

Tom Brady speaks to the media on January 31, 2002, before Super Bowl XXXVI. The Patriots beat the Rams, 20-17.

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Brady on January 27, 2004, before Super Bowl XXXVIII. The Patriots beat the Panthers, 32-29.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Brady on January 27, 2005, before Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots beat the Eagles, 24-21.

Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images

Brady on January 29, 2008, before Super Bowl XLII. The Patriots lost to the Giants, 17-14.

Harry How/Getty Images

Brady on January 31, 2012, before Super Bowl XLVI. The Patriots lost to the Giants, 21-17.

George Bridges/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Brady on January 27, 2015, before Super Bowl XLIX. The Patriots beat the Seahawks, 28-24.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brady on January 30, 2017, before Super Bowl LI. The Patriots beat the Falcons, 34-28.

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Brady on January 29, 2018, before Super Bowl LII. The Patriots lost to the Eagles, 41-33.

Elsa/Getty Images

Brady on January 31, 2019, before Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots beat the Rams, 13-3.

Timothy A. Clarey/AFP/Getty Images

Tom Brady on February 1, 2021, before Super Bowl LV. Will the Buccaneers win?

via Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Twitter

Now, check out the highest paid players at every position…

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.