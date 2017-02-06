Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey may have been stolen after the game

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it again, winning Super Bowl LI in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion. But the jersey Brady wore during the game may be gone for good.

In the locker room after the game, Brady took his jersey off and set it down. A few moments later it was gone.

Martin Rogers of USA Today chronicled the chaos as Brady and security searched for the missing jersey.

Brady looked flustered as he searched his locker area at NRG Stadium but was unable to locate the game-worn jersey that he donned in leading the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory. “It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search.

According to Rogers, even backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was enlisting teammates to help look for the jersey.

“But the longer he searched, the more Brady seemed to grow concerned it had been stolen,” Rogers wrote. “‘This is not good,’ Brady said. ‘It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.'”

Later, Brady was asked about the progress of the search. He would only say that the jersey had not been found and “It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess.”

