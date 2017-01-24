Tom Brady says he was up until 1:30 am studying the Atlanta Falcons roster just hours after advancing to the Super Bowl

Tom Brady helped the New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to advance to his seventh Super Bowl, but he spent no time reveling in the glory.

In fact, just hours after winning the AFC, Brady was right back to work, preparing for the Super Bowl matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

During his weekly interview on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan,” Brady said he was up until 1:30 a.m. studying the Falcons’ roster.

When asked if he has watched and studied the Falcons at all, Brady said, “No, I was kind of just looking at their depth chart at about 1:30 in the morning.” One of the hosts remarked, “That’s not healthy staying up that late,” to which Brady replied, “I know, believe me.”

Brady continued, sharing what he has seen of the Falcons this year.

“It will be a big test. They’re playing great, and Matt [Ryan] has had an incredible year. And I think their offence, what they did yesterday, in the first quarter I was paying attention, it looked like they were on fire.”

It’s very un-Brady-like to eschew sleep to prepare for a game two weeks away. Then again, given what we know about Brady’s intense competitiveness, maybe it’s not a surprise that he couldn’t sleep, knowing he has a championship at stake in two weeks.

NOW WATCH: A regular guy tries the trendy barre class that women are obsessed with



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.