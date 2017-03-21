Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl 51 jersey has been found in possession of a member of the international media

Our long national nightmare is over.

The NFL announced that Tom Brady’s Super Bowl 51 jersey has been found, in addition to his Super Bowl 49 jersey, thanks to the help of the NFL security department, FBI, Texas Rangers, and Houston Police Department.

According to the NFL’s statement, the jerseys were found overseas in possession of a credentialed member of the international media.

On Monday, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the jersey was “stolen by someone posing as international media member.”

The Super Bowl 51 jersey went missing almost immediately after the game. Brady said he set it down at his locker and was missing when he returned. The NFL and Houston police almost immediately began looking for it.

