Tom Brady stayed 'well after' the Patriots-Browns game to have his 9-year-old son meet Odell Beckham Jr.

Steven Senne/AP Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr.

Tom Brady and his nine-year-old son stayed late after the New England Patriots-Cleveland Browns game to meet Odell Beckham Jr.

Brady said his oldest son lives in New York and became a fan of Beckham when Beckham played for the Giants.

Beckham gave Brady a pair of goat-hair cleats after the game; a gift Brady called “nice” and “unique.”

After leading the New England Patriots to a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns, Tom Brady stayed “well after” the game to introduce his nine-year-old son, Ben, to Odell Beckham Jr., according to Nicole Yang of Boston.com.

Yang reported that Brady and Beckham had a “lengthy chat” and that locker rooms had been cleared.

Brady discussed the meeting during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“My oldest son lives in New York, and he’s a big fan of [Beckham’s],” Brady said. “All the kids at school in New York, after he made that catch, it was, ‘OBJ! OBJ! OBJ!’ So then my son Benny, from his older brother, got to know who he was. It was pretty nice.”

Beckham had lived up to a promise he made during the week when he said he had goat-haired cleats for Brady. Beckham had referred to Brady as the greatest quarterback of all-time, or the “GOAT.” He gave Brady the cleats after the game.

OBJ gave Tom Brady a pair of his 1-of-1 cleats that were made with goat hair ???????? (via sneakercenter/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5YI51rQ6wZ — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2019

“That was pretty cool. That was very, very nice of him,” Brady said of the cleats. “It’s pretty unique. I have never had anyone do that for me. It was very thoughtful. I certainly appreciate it.”

Brady told Hill that his kids are allowed to wear any jersey they want and that although they mainly support Patriots players, they do support other NFL players, too.

Beckham finished Week 8’s game with five catches for 52 yards.

“He’s a great player,” Brady said. “I always wish him a lot of success.”

