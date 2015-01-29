Tom Brady Is Sick

Tom Brady has a cold.

He told reporters on Wednesday morning that his whole family is sick, but he’ll be ok for the Super Bowl.

“I’ve had it for four to five days, my kids got sick and my wife’s pretty sick right now. I brought it, unfortunately, to Phoenix, but I’ll be fine. I’ll be good,” he said.

Here he is wiping his nose:

He says he’s relying on the old methods for a cure (via NJ.com):

“I’m just trying to get some rest … and a lot of garlic. An old remedy, so I’m trying everything I can.”

As a few recent profiles on Brady have shown, he goes to great lengths to keep his body in pristine condition. He goes to bed at 8:30 p.m., and is a nutrition nut who eats as healthy as possible.

There’s a great anecdote about his diet in Mark Leibovich’s New York Times profile:

After his vacation workouts, Brady joined his family for a late breakfast that — for him — consisted mainly of a protein shake that was also high in electrolytes and included greens like kale and collards. (Brady also likes to add blueberries to his concoctions, but some other berries are off limits because they are thought to promote inflammation.) I asked Guerrero at one point if Brady is ever allowed to eat a cheeseburger. “Yes, we have treats,” he said. “We make them.” Like what? “Usually raw desserts, like raw macaroons.” Ice cream made from avocado is another favourite, Guerrero said.

Avocado ice cream out, garlic in.

