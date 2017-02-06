Tom Brady filmed a commercial about winning his fifth Super Bowl ring before the game was even played

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it again, winning Super Bowl LI in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion. But according to one commercial, Brady seemed to know the result before the game even happened.

Brady had previously filmed a commercial for Shields Health Care in which his four Super Bowl rings are locked in a locker for protection. When the attendant asked Brady if that was all, he humorously answered, “for now.”

Well, “for now,” didn’t take long. Almost immediately after the latest Super Bowl win, Shields released an updated version of the commercial in which Brady adds a fifth ring. This time, Brady answers, “actually no, I forgot this one, it is kind of new.”

Brilliant!

Clearly this was filmed prior to the Super Bowl. In fact, this alternate ending may have been filmed when the original was shot. A true act of confidence!

BRADY FILMED THIS BEFORE THE GAME WITH FIVE RINGS! I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/3wbowdgY6Y

— Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 6, 2017

