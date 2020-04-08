Tom Brady says joining the Bucs is a chance to be 'seen and heard' and 'embraced fully'

Elise Amendola/AP Images Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers for a change in scenery.

Tom Brady wrote in The Players Tribune that he was leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get a change of scenery and new challenge.

Brady wrote that joining the Bucs would give him a chance to be “seen and heard,” an eyebrow raising comment.

Brady reportedly grew tired of the Bill Belichick and the “Patriot Way” in recent years and wrote in his column that was already being welcomed in Tampa Bay and “embraced fully” for what he could bring to the team.

Tom Brady is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fresh start and new motivation, he wrote in The Players Tribune on Monday.

“Choosing to leave New England, and the only team I’ve known for 20 years, to join a new football team is a great opportunity, a great change and a great challenge,” Brady wrote.

Brady, of course, left the New England Patriots after 20 years this offseason, deciding to go play for Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers. He wrote in his column that he wouldn’t change anything from his time in New England, but that he wanted a change of scenery. He added that it was an opportunity to be “seen and heard.”

“Doing the same thing year after year brings its own challenges. A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great. But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn’t been done yet. One isn’t necessarily better than another – they’re different, is all. Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard.”

The latter remark may raise some eyebrows.

Charles Krupa/AP Images Brady and Belichick’s relationship was always business-like, but not exactly buddy buddy.

Over the last three seasons, rumours and reports suggested Brady had grown tired of the “Patriot Way” under Bill Belichick.

ESPN’s Ian O’Connor reported that people close to Brady thought he would “divorce” Belichick if he could. Recently, O’Connor wrote that Brady was “Belichick’d out.”

The source of the frustration was a difference in philosophy.Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston once said that as Brady grew older, he adopted more positive thinking, while Belichick is a business-minded, negative thinker, in part because running the team required him to be.

Brady reportedly grew tired of feeling under-appreciated by the Patriots. He had to battle Jimmy Garoppolo for his job, eventually winning out when Belichick was ordered to trade Garoppolo. Brady reportedly bristled at never winning “Patriot of the Week” in 2017, despite outstanding play.

And he never secured a multi-year contract commitment from the Patriots as he aged into his 40s. Again, it was a philosophical difference with Belichick: Belichick wouldn’t commit to a quarterback in his 40s, defying time, while Brady was nearly as sharp as ever, determined to play as long as possible. Belichick was running the team as he always had, and finally, those principles affected Brady.

Brady and Belichick’s relationship was often described as a “business” relationship– one that functioned but didn’t extend much beyond football. Brady’s move to Tampa was to experience something new.

“The welcome and warmth I’ve gotten from the players and coaches in Tampa Bay has been so gratifying. For my part, I’ve loved getting to know a new group of young players,” Brady wrote in The Players Tribune.

“They have welcomed me as one of their own. They want to listen to what I have to say. I’m excited to be embraced fully for what I can bring to the Bucs.”

