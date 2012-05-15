Tom Brady Says He'll Play Football Until He's Not Wanted Anymore

Don’t worry Tom Brady fans, he’s not going anywhere soon.



After Matt Light retired last week, Brady told SI’s Peter King he loves the game too much to stop anytime soon:

“My wife [Gisele Bundchen] said to me, ‘When I met you [in 2006], you said you wanted to play 10 more years. How come that number never goes down?’ It’s that I love the game. I love the game. I’m going to play until they tell me they don’t want me anymore.”

And even after all of his success, Brady still knows he has to work hard enough to prove himself. He said:

“I just met with coach Belichick this morning, I still feel like I’m in my first year trying to prove myself. There’s no entitlement around coach Belichick. I’ve got to be the best guy for him to keep playing me. When I’m not, someone else will play.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.