Tom Brady poked a hole in a legendary quote attributed to him after he was passed over 198 times in the NFL Draft

AP Photo/Winslow Townson Robert Kraft said that as a rookie, Tom Brady told him that drafting him was the ‘best decision you ever made.’ Brady remembers the story differently.

Tom Brady shot down one of the greatest stories of his rookie season while speaking with Howard Stern on Wednesday.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has said that during his rookie year, Brady approached him after being taken in the sixth round of the NFL draft and told him that picking him was the “best decision you ever made.”

But as Brady told Stern, he remembers saying, “You’ll never regret picking me,” a far less braggadocious, and far more Brady-esque sentiment.

Tom Brady deflated one of the best stories about his rookie season with the New England Patriots while speaking with Howard Stern on Wednesday.

While speaking with Brady during his first-ever appearance on the show, Stern brought up a story that has become something of a legend surrounding his first year with the Patriots.

“Bob Kraft told a funny story about you,” Stern said. “The first time he met you he said you walked up to him – you were eating pizza or something you had a whole pizza box – and you walked up to him and said ‘Hey this is the best decision you ever made drafting me,’ which was a cocky thing to say.”

It’s a story that Kraft has told before. Brady was selected with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. With the perspective of what Brady would go on to do with the Patriots, the story of him going into his first season with the franchise with such a high level of self-confidence is irresistible.

But Brady tells it a little different.

“I didn’t say that, for the record,” Brady told Stern. “He doesn’t remember as well as I do. I remember saying, ‘You’ll never regret picking me.’ [Kraft] always will say, ‘I was the best decision…’ But it’s neither here nor there.”

While the wording of Brady’s story dulls the blade a bit, the longtime Patriots quarterback explained that the sentiment was the same either way.

“But what I meant was, look, you took a chance on me, and like everyone, I’m going to try and go make you proud. And I’m going to try to represent the team and the organisation. I’ve really tried to keep that approach for 20 years,” Brady told Stern.

“When people put their trust and belief in you, I think that’s the best way to motivate me,” Brady said. “Because I don’t want to let people down. And I have a really strong internal motivation to say, if you bet on me, then I’m going to give you everything that I have. I’ll give you my head. I’ll give you my heart. I’ll give you my body. I’ll give you everything.”

For 20 years, Brady did, leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and three more AFC championships, establishing New England as the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

