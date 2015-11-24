Tom Brady trolls the Bills by using 'Rex Ryan' as an audible call

It is no secret that the New England Patriots have a healthy rivalry with Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, one in which they have consistently had the upper hand dating back to his days as the coach of the New York Jets.

Well, when the Patriots and Bills met on Monday night, Tom Brady took that rivalry to another level when he trolled Ryan and the Bills on one of the first plays of the game.

Brady walked up to the line and decided he needed an audible. The audible started with the word “Joker” and then went to “Rex Ryan! Rex Ryan!”

The Patriots are probably the most professional of NFL teams, all business (almost) all the time. But even the Patriots aren’t above a not-so-subtle dig when appropriate.

