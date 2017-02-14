The draft history of players already in the Hall of Fame puts Tom Brady's improbable career in perspective

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Tom Brady during his second season with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady is the GOAT.

Whenever Brady calls it a career, he will get a pass to the front of the line for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Only three players in NFL history were taken in the sixth round of the NFL Draft and went on to become Hall of Famers.

Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings and has cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback ever, a status made even more improbable if we consider where his career started.

By this point, it is no secret that Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, with 198 players going before him. Of all the players voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just three were selected in the sixth round, according to data from the Hall of Fame.

Of the Hall of Famers who were selected in the NFL Draft, more than half (53%) were taken in the first round, 78% went in the first three rounds, and only 13% heard their name in the sixth round or later.

