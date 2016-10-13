Tom Brady abruptly ended his press conference after being asked about Donald Trump's 'locker room talk'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t want to talk about Donald Trump, apparently.

According to reports, Brady was asked on Wednesday about Donald Trump’s comments about “locker room talk” following the release of a video showing him making lewd comments about women.

Brady reportedly said, “Thank you, guys. Have a great day” and left the press conference.

Brady and Trump have a relationship and have been linked sporadically throughout Trump’s campaign. In September 2015, Brady had a red “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker that he said Trump sent him. He said it “would be great” if Trump won the election.

However, Brady had since backtracked and stopped short of endorsing Trump. After saying it would be great if Trump won, Brady also clarified that he doesn’t follow politics and doesn’t know what the issues are. In December 2015, Brady clarified that while he supports all of his friends, he doesn’t want to be included in the debate over Trump.

“Can I just stay out of this debate? Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say. He’s a good friend of mine. He’s always been so supportive of me — for the last 15 years, since I judged a beauty pageant for him, which was one of the very first things that I did that I thought was really cool. That came along with winning the Super Bowl. He’s always invited me to play golf. I’ve always enjoyed his company. “I support all my friends in everything they do. I think it’s pretty remarkable what he’s achieved in his life. You’re going from business, kind of an incredible business man and then a TV star, and then getting into politics. It’s a pretty different career path. I think that is pretty remarkable.”

Brady hasn’t spoken about Trump much since, but it’s clear now, with Trump embroiled in a controversy, that Brady won’t be the one to speak up.

